RTE's Mary Wilson to launch Kickham Weekend in Mullinahone

The new look Kickham Weekend will take place in Mullinahone starting on this Friday evening 11th August and concluding on Sunday afternoon.

The weekend will be opened on Friday evening at 7.30pm by RTE personality Mary Wilson.

After the opening she will chair a panel discussion on Rural Ireland in 2017 with a panel of excellent speakers and plenty of opportunity for the audience to become involved. Mary, as all locals should know is a native of neighbouring Drangan.

Saturday afternoon will see an historic history walk through the streets of our village conducted by local historian Ricky Sheehan starting off from the gate of Killaghy Castle at 2.30pm. There will refreshments in the Knocknagow Centre at 4pm at the conclusion of the walk and also an opportunity to see a Mullinahone photographic exhibition. There will be a variety concert in the Knocknagow Centre at 8pm starring a number of local artistes backed by “Cairdeas” Kilkenny's Parkinsons Choir.

On Sunday at 11.30am there will be the Annual Memorial Mass for Charles Kickham and his first biographer James Maher.

After Mass this year’s oration will be delivered by Dr. Willie Nolan and the oration is definitely recommended. In the afternoon starting at 3pm we have poetry and music in the tranquil peace of Crocanoir in Ballycullen. There will also be music each evening at 9.30pm in the local pubs.

Friday 11th August the Sheehans are in the Stack of Barley.

On Saturday 12th August it is Vincent Vaughan in T.J. Macs and on Sunday 13th August there will be music in Lynchs.

The people of Mullinahone are invited to come out and meet our visitors. Don’t forget our photographic exhibition in the Community Centre and visit our Facebook page Charles Kickham Weekend Mullinahone.