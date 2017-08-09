Tipperary's Crossogue Preserves is three times a Gold winner at the 2017 Great Taste Awards

Crossogue Preserves, the Tipperary based artisan jam company has yet again excelled at the Great Taste Awards, the Oscars of the food world, by scooping up not one but three gold awards for its Quince and Medlar Jelly, Crab Apple Jelly and Blackberry Jam.

With over 12,300 entries in this years’ awards such accolades are rare and a real endorsement of the handmade preserves company’s attention to quality and flavour.

Crossogue Preserves’ Quince & Medlar Jelly was awarded two gold stars, with the judges describing it as "A very delicious delicate jelly and the smell takes you right back to late summer. Wow!" Crossogue Preserves’ Blackberry Jam was said by the expert judges, many who are top chefs and acclaimed food critics to have “an appealing fruity aroma and is filled with lots of fruit,” it received a gold star as did Crossogue’s Crab Apple Jelly, which judges said had a “A beautiful deep amber colour, great clarity and shine.”

Commenting on the prestigious prizes, Veronica Molloy, Owner and Founder of Crossogue Preserves says, “To be placed alongside such amazing competition, my team and I are ecstatic to receive three gold awards for our handmade preserves at the 2017 Great Taste Awards. We constantly strive to make delicious preserves for our customers, so to receive award winning recognition encourages us to create even more lovingly made produce.”

Crossogue Preserves was founded by Veronica Molloy in 1995. The mother of six and grandmother of thirteen who grew up in Kenya, Africa had been making jams for local country markets and delis. She then expanded her outfit due to the popularity of her products and thus Crossogue Preserves was born.

22 years on, the artisan jam making company supplies over 85 varieties of jams, curds, marmalades, chutneys, spreads and coulis to shops and delis throughout Ireland and internationally. As well as creating old favourites, such as strawberry, raspberry and blackcurrant, Veronica has invented many unique and delicious flavours including Irish Coffee Curd, Lime Tequila Marmalade and her most recent delicacy, Sugar Free Spread. Despite growing demand for the preserves, they are still made in batches of 20 jars and are free from preservatives and additives.

Over the years, the brand has won over 60 awards including many gold and double golds at the prestigious Great Taste Awards and The World’s Original Marmalade awards. Veronica was also honoured to receive a life time achievement award by the Irish Food Writers’ Guild.