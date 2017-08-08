Tipperary's Stapleton's Bakery and ABP Cahir top the taste test at the Great Taste Awards

Aldi’s Specially Selected Rustic Wheaten Fruited, Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Irish Black Angus 30 Day Matured Beef Fillet Barrel Joint, Specially Selected Angus 30 Day Dry Aged Rib Eye Steaks, Specially Selected Black Angus Sirloin Steaks and Butchers Selection Rib Eye Steaks prove a recipe for success atthe “Foodie Oscars”

Two of Aldi’s Tipperary based suppliers have struck gold at the prestigious international 2017 Great Taste Awards. Stapleton’s Bakery of Roscrea won one gold star for Aldi’s Specially Selected Rustic Wheaten Fruited, while ABP Cahir won four one gold star awards for Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Irish Black Angus 30 Day Matured Beef Fillet Barrel Joint, Specially Selected Angus 30 Day Dry Aged Rib Eye Steaks, Specially Selected Black Angus Sirloin Steaks and Butchers Selection Rib Eye Steaks.

Beating off competition from all other retailers and a host of leading big brand names, Aldi’s products picked up 33 awards in total at the 2017 Great Taste Awards. Proving Aldi’s great prices also provide great quality, Aldi’s product range has now won a total of 305 Great Taste Awards.

Commenting on the success, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director Finbar McCarthy said, “Congratulations to our winning suppliers, Stapleton’s Bakery and ABP Cahir. We are delighted that they have tasted international success with their products for Aldi. The Great Taste Awards are the definitive independent accreditation of quality and offer absolute confidence to the customer that the product they are buying comes with a seal of approval purely based upon its fantastic taste. We are continuously introducing new and exciting Irish sourced products and engaging more and more Irish suppliers.”

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. It has been described as the “Oscars” of the food world and the “epicurean equivalent of the Booker prize”. Over 10,000 food and drink products were blind tested by expert judges, with the winners chosen by a panel made up of top chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers following a rigorous judging process.

Aldi has established solid roots in many of Ireland’s local communities having developed longstanding partnerships with numerous Irish producers. In the last five years Aldi has recruited over 70 new Irish suppliers, meaning Aldi now partners with more than 175 Irish producers. Over 50% of Aldi’s supplier spend is now with Irish suppliers, producers and manufacturers.