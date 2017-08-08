Help fund Cashel playground revamp

A Cashel Playground Development group has launched a new online funding campaign to help rebuild the town's playground on Upper Friar Street.

Cashel Playground Development are a group of local residents aiming to redevelop the existing playground.

“Our mission is to create a playground that is inclusive, challenging and fun for all our children,” says organiser Áine Knightly.

“We are proud of our town and our history. Cashel has a population of 4,051 people of which 782 are children (under 12).

“For too long our children have lacked a safe, fun, challenging and inclusive playground in Cashel.

“Playgrounds are a critical component in a child's physical, intellectual, creative, and social development. Our children need and deserve an all-inclusive playground. Healthy, happy children growing up together will create a strong and vibrant community for us all to thrive in.

“Together our strong community spirit can create something magical for all our children.

“Let’s not wait any longer, let’s come together and use our skills and resources to create an area that is inspiring for all ages and very importantly caters for all our children’s needs.

“This project involves the design, funding and redevelopment of the community playground in Cashel.

“The playground will be an inclusive one and will provide equipment and experiences that children of differing abilities and ages can enjoy - together.

“Please contact us to find out how you can help our children to find a place that has a bit of magic and will inspire their imagination,” added Ms Knightly.

Already the www.gofundme.com/cashelplaygrounddevelopment has reached nearly €2,000 of their 180k goal. Cashel Playground Development Go Fund Me page is now live and open to accept donations, however big or small. We really appreciate your help!

See www.cashelplaygrounddevelopment.com for updates