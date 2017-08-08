Tipperary patients face longest trolley queue with 42 people waiting for a bed in Limerick hospital

Tipperary patients faced the longest delays this Tuesday getting a bed in any of the hospitals serving the county.

University Hospital Limerick which cates for the northern end of the county, had the highest number of patients on trolleys at 42, closely followed by St Luke's in Kilkenny, which had 28 waiting for a bed.

South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel had 13 people waiting on trolleys.

The number is Waterford General Hospital stood at 22.

The numbers in Tullamore General Hospital stood at 21, while Portiuncla in Ballinasloe had 13.

There were just two patients on trolleys in Portlaoise General Hospital, with none in either Nenagh or Ennis.