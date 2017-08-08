Inaugural charity cycle for west Tipperary

With only days to go we are all set for our inaugural 60km Pattern Cycle on Saturday 12th August 2017.

We have seen huge interest both young and old in the cycle since our launch and are looking forward to a great day after months of hard work by all involved.

The Cycle is in aid the Ballylanders Church Refurbishment fund and we will also be making a donation to the very worthwhile cause which is Limerick Suicide Watch who voluntarily patrol the banks of the river Shannon in Limerick City. We will have 2 cycles on the day our 5km Family Fun Cycle/Walk/Run which sets off at 12 noon (Register from 11.30am) which has been running for a number of years and our first 60km cycle which will set off at 10am.

Registration for same will be from 9am. Registration for both cycles will take place on the church grounds. The scenic route for our 60km cycle will encompass South East Limerick and West Tipperary. Starting in Ballylanders we will head for Galbally and then pass the villages and towns of Emly, Hospital, Knockainey, Bruff, Killmallock, Kilfinane and back to Ballylanders via Glenbrohane. We will have a pit stop at roughly half way in Knockainey with light refreshments before taking on the second leg of our tour back to Ballylanders. On return to Ballylanders we will have some well-earned refreshments for all participants in An Puc Fada.

Registration for the 60km cycle will be €20 each and for the 5km Family Fun Cycle/Walk/Run will be €10 each with concessions for families.

We also have sponsorship cards available for participants who wish to raise some extra funds or those who can’t participate but wish to donate these are available by contacting either John Kelly 0870923254 or Sean Irwin 0876831607 and are also in the local businesses in the village if you wish to support.

For more details please check out our Facebook page at ‘Ballylanders Church Refurbishment Fund’ we would also encourage anyone interested in participating in messaging us to pre-register or by contacting either John Kelly 0870923254 or Sean Irwin 0876831607.

So please come out and support on the day and help make this a great occasion for all.