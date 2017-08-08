Tipperary deaths Tuesday August 8th

The late Chrissie Bargary

The death has occurred of Chrissie Bargary (née Hallissey), Pearse Park, Tipperary Town & formerly Church Quarter, Kilfeacle, on 6th August 2017, peacefully at home, predeceased by her husband William, deeply regretted by her loving family, son John, daughters Margaret (Clarke), Diane, Mary, Liz, Teresa, Rose & Noreen, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Wednesday from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle, on Thursday at 11.15 am for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House Private on Thursday morning please.

The late Jim Burke

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Burke, Ballyhudda, Thurles, Tipperary, in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by his brother Tim, sisters Biddy and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 8th August from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 9th August at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Mick Carey

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Carey, Killawardy, Killea, Templemore in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff at Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Josie. Deeply regretted by his brothers Denis, Sean, Paddy and Milo, his sisters Nancy Armitage (Newtown, Nenagh), Eileen and Bridie (England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at St. James' Church, Killea at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery.

The late Ann Nevin

The death has occurred of Ann Nevin, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town & formerly Kilfeacle, Tipperary. 7th August 2017, sister to the late Philip, Joan & Philomena, deeply regretted by her loving family, Mary, Patrick, Bridget, Kathleen, Pauline, Teresa, Denis, Imelda & Esther, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, her great friend Steve, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Thursday evening from 5.30 pm. Removal at 7.00 pm to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass Friday at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peggy O'Brien

The death has occurred of Peggy O'BRIEN (née Schofield), Ballyvistea, Emly, formerly of Newtown, Donohill, on 6th of August 2017, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne, at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork. Beloved wife of the late Sean, loving mother to Sarah, Mike, Tom, Joe, Sean, Cora and Liam. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters in law Bridie and Julia, daughters in law Margaret, Marie, Lillian and Maighread, sons in law Denis and Ian, adoring grandchildren Jack, Fionn, Niamh, Eoghan, Alva, Rory, John, Ciara, Sarah, Alice and Michael, nieces and nephews, extended family neighbours and good friends.

Lying in repose at Davern’s Funeral Home in Hospital, Co. Limerick from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday August 8th. Removal afterwards to St. Ailbe’s Church, Emly, Co. Tipperary.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wed August 9th at 11.30

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



May they rest in peace.