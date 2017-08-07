Tipperary deaths Monday 7th August

The late Richard (Monty) Evans

The death has occurred of Richard (Monty) Evans, Brookville, Tipperary Town, on August 5th, 2017. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Marie (McCoy, Roscrea), sons Owen, Rodger and Patrick, daughters Una, Claire, Edel, Camille, Rosemary , Miriam, Moira and Jean, brother Paddy, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am and burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Johanna (Josie) McConville

The death has occurred of Johanna (Josie) McConville (née Buckley), Neilstown, Bohermeen, Navan, Co. Meath, and formerly Emly Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of her family and staff at Ratoath Manor nursing home. Josie will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Eamon, son Sean, daughters Roseanne, Siobhain and Áine, grandchildren Noel, Ailis, Elsie and Kate, daughter-in-law Jenny, sons-in-law Gerhard, Ciaran and Lee, brothers David (New Jersey), Brother Albert (Holy Ghost Order, Kimmage, Dublin) sister Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at her home from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday and from 2pm Wednesday with removal at 7.15pm to arrive at St. Ultan's Church, Bohermeen, for 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Emly, Co. Tipperary.

Family flowers only please . Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.



The late Joan Smith

The death has occurred of Joan Smith (née Maher), Brianville, Clogherbrien, Tralee and formerly Dunkerrin, Roscrea, on 6th August 2017 (peacefully at home, following a long illness bravely borne) dearest wife of Michael (Mick) and loving mother of Caroline, Brian, Vera, Michael, Noelle, Finbarr, Brendan and the late David. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, brothers PJ, Liam & Seán, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Clogherbrien on Monday from 5 to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am in the Church of Our Lady & St. Brendan, Tralee. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers to Kerry Hospice Foundation, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

The late Joan C Dougan

The death has occurred of Joan C Dougan, Old Spa Road, Clonmel. Passed away suddenly and peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Edmund, Maurice and Peter. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and her wide circle of friends.

Removal from her residence on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 12.45pm for requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Gambonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan.