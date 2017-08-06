Tipperary Deaths Sunday 6th August

Joan C Dougan

The death has occurred of Joan C Dougan, Old Spa Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Passed away suddenly and peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her brothers Fr. Edmund Maurice and Peter. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence today (Sunday) from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 12.45pm for requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Gambonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan.



Noel Dennehy

The death has occurred of Noel Dennehy, Aylesbury, Tallaght, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary, and late of Scoil Colm CBS Crumlin - August 4, 2017, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at the Beacon Hospital, Noel, beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Mary and Teresa; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Tom and Rob, grandchildren Sadhbh and Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and former colleagues.

Reposing on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Wednesday to the Church of St Martin De Porres, Aylesbury, arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Children’s Hospital, Crumlin. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Tallaght Village / Walkinstown Road Ph: 01 4555121.



Donal Ryan

The death has occurred of Donal Ryan, Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary, formerly Capital Cinema and Mullawnbrack, Thurles. Suddenly, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Joanna and Louise, grandson Daniel, brothers Oliver and Patsy, Joanna's partner Declan, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, August 9, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.