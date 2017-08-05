Tipperary deaths Saturday August 5th

Mairead Tynan

The death has occurred of Mairead Tynan, Kickham Street, Clonmel, 3rd August 2017 peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. Daughter of the late Walter and Betty Tynan. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Teresa, brother Andrew, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Removal from O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home today (Saturday) at 12.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.



Anna Hayes (née Luby)

The death has occurred of Anna Hayes (née Luby), The Rock, Cashel. August 2nd 2017. (Unexpectedly) Anna: pre-deceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Eleanor (Dunne), sons Patrick and Seamus, her adoring grandchildren Joanne and Richard, son-in-law Niall, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home today (Saturday) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Cashel for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.



John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Ballinleenty, Tipperary Town. 4th August 2017. John - peacefully in the excellent care of Deerpark Nursing Home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kitty, sons Noel and Joe, daughter Mary (Cranley), brother Paddy (London), son-in-law Willie, daughter-in-law Ellen, grandchildren T.J., Aoife, Kate & Jack, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town today (Saturday) from 5.30pm; removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.



Martin (Murt) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Martin (Murt) O'Connor formerly of Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles / Kilkenny / Achill, Mayo. Late of Niort, France and formerly of Kilkenny, Clonmel and Achill. Unexpectedly at University Hospital, Bordeaux. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen (Ralph). Sadly missed by his loving wife Annie, son Vincent, daughter Julia, their partners Manue and Damien, brother Pat, sisters Mary (Gaine), Bridget (Henebry), Peg (Lahert), Eileen (Frewen) and Nancy (O’Mullane), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service and cremation will take place at 10am in Niort, France on Tuesday, 8th August 2017.









