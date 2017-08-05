Calls for Thurles to be promoted as concert location

The possibility of Thurles hosting large scale, open air concerts was debated at last weeks Thurles - Templemore municipal district council meeting.

Cllr Jim Ryan put forward the motion at last week's Thurles - Templemore meeting calling on the district to "write to all major music promoters in Ireland asking why Thurles and Semple Stadium are not being considered for music concerts."

Cllr Jim Ryan listed the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart and Bruce Springsteen as potential acts that a venue in Thurles could have secured.

He stated there was no reason why Thurles couldn't hold a one day concert at Semple Stadium given the numbers it would attract would be close to a Munster final. He also added that given Thurles' central location and history of hosting Feile it would stand as an ideal town for large scale open air concerts. The motion was seconded by Cllr David Doran who added that questions certainly should be asked as to why Thurles has been overlooked by promoters.

However the councillors were told that it was not "appropriate" for the council to write to promoters directly as they would be offering a venue they do not own.

Councillors were told that a letter could be sent to Tipperary County Board regarding the proposal but that many factors would have to be taken into account including scheduling of games and residents living close to the stadium.

During the discussion it was revealed that promoters had looked at Thurles as a potential venue for Garth Brooks in 2014 however the promoter eventually decided to run the shows in Dublin. Speaking to the Tipperary Star Cllr Michael Lowry said he understood there were 'informal talks' between promoters that Thurles could possibly host The Friends in Low Places singer until the decision was changed to host all concerts in Dublin.