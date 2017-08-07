Tipperary town Newport can take heart from €5,000 charity donation to first responders group

A €5,000 donation will allow Newport Community First Responders buy their first two automated external defibrillators and heated cabinets, saving lives in the local community.

Ireland’s largest telecommunications company, eir, has awarded the money to Newport Community First Responders through the eir Fund, its corporate social responsibility investment programme.

The donation will also help the group to have its responders become Irish Heart Foundation certified trainers.

This will assist in allowing Newport CFR to roll out its Project Saving Lives, making an enormous difference to the likelihood of saving someone’s life in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Newport CFR is a voluntary organisation of trained first responders who respond to emergency calls in conjunction with the National Ambulance Service. Since its establishment in 2015, Newport CFR has responded to 46 incidents and has 26 volunteer responders within 5km radius of the town.

Newport CFR’s sights are set high with the aim of training one member of every household in Newport by 2020. Over time, they plan to expand Newport Community First Responder’s role from primarily first-aid driven to encompass health promotion and preventing cardiovascular disease and stroke.

“We are extremely grateful to eir for choosing to support Project Saving Live’ in Newport. This money will allow us to purchase two public access AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) and place them in prominent positions within the town. As such, this will greatly increase the likelihood of saving someone’s life in Newport in the event of a cardiac arrest,” said Claire Armstrong, chair of Newport Community First Responders.