Go ahead for 27m telecoms mast in Knock, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary 

Telecommunications company Three Ireland has won an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, overturning a decision by Tipperary Co. Council that refused it planning permission for a 27m high mast near Roscrea.

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Ltd. was refused planning permission on February 9th this year for the construction of 27m high telecommunications support structure, carrying antennae and transmission dishes with associated equipment units, security fencing and access track, at Timoney, Knock, Roscrea.

The Council’s grounds for refusal were: “The proposed site is located on a poorly aligned roadway, whereby it has not been demonstrated that sightlines can be achieved in accordance with the standards set out (by)... North Tipperary County Development Plan 2010. Therefore, on the basis of the plans submitted, the Planning Authority is not satisfied that the development would not endanger public safety by reasons of traffic hazard.”

Also, “having regard to the siting and height of the proposed development and the proposed landscape plan, the Planning Authority considers that the proposed telecommunications support structure and security fencing would be dominant and visually obtrusive in the receiving landscape. It is considered that the proposed development, if permitted, would impact upon the existing visual amenities and landscape character of the area. The proposed development would be contrary to the provisions… of the North Tipperary County Development Plan 2010, as varied and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The plans were lodged on July 12th last year. The application was subject to a request for further information on August 8th, and the information was supplied on January 16th.

Three Ireland appealed the plans on March 2nd. A planning inspector had advised that the project be granted permission, subject to seven revised conditions.

On July 25th, An Bord Pleanála upheld the Inspector’s recommendations, granting the green light for the project.

The Board stated that it took into account: the “national strategy regarding the improvement of mobile communications services and (guidelines)... issued by the Department of the Environment and Local Government; the location of the proposed development which is not in, or adjacent to, a primary or secondary amenity area or near a listed view; the general topography and landscape features in the vicinity of the site; the low levels of traffic predicted which are not considered to endanger public safety by reasons of traffic hazard; the separation distance and landscaping between it and the Protected Structure, and (that with) the existing pattern of development in the vicinity, it is considered… the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area, would not endanger public safety, and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

An Bord Pleanála attached seven conditions including that the “developer shall pay to the planning authority a financial contribution in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefiting development in the area,” and that “within six months of the cessation of use the telecommunications structure and ancillary structures shall be removed and the site shall be reinstated.”

Full decision at pleanála.ie