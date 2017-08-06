An Indian summer for Tipperary as to tour operators visit

Seven leading tour operators from India have been visiting Tipperary and Ireland this week, on a fact-finding tour organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

The tour operators – based in the cities of New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chandigarh – are here to experience at first-hand what Tipperary has to offer Indian holidaymakers.

The objective of their visit is to encourage them to extend the Ireland content of their existing programmes or to include Ireland for the first time in their 2018 programmes. One of the highlights of their time here was a guided tour of the Rock of Cashel.

Huzan Fraser, Tourism Ireland India, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential tour operators to visit Tipperary and Ireland. Working closely with the travel trade is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional activity in emerging tourism markets like India.

“Fact-finding visits like this provide an excellent opportunity to showcase some of the many things to see and do in Ireland to key travel decision-makers.”