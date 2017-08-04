Tipperary lady is finalist on Ladies Day at Galway Races

A Tipperary lady was selected as a finalist for the best dressed lady on ladies day at Galway Races.

Susan Flanagan, Director of The Old School House Montessori, Pouldine, Thurles was amongst a select group who donned their finery in the hope of winning the coveted title.

This year, judges Aoibhin Garrihy and Baz Ashmawy helped to give three prizes - Best Dressed Lady and Best Hat, with the top winner taking home a pampering weekend at the five star g Hotel & Spa, a diamond pendant worth €2,500, a VIP trip to London with flights, accommodation and spending money and a hair makeover from Yourells Hair Group in Galway.

Ultimately the title went to a Galway girl. Aoife McCana from Spiddal was the unanimous choice of the judges who were captivated by her blue-grey dress from Ghost with its echoes of 1950s film noir and especially the hat she made herself from an upturned fruit bowl.



Blood and sweat, literally and figuratively, went into its design and she has the calluses on her hands to prove it.



The hat’s motifs were crafted using a soldering torch with help from a local artist, Julian Checkley. She also constructed a cage that holds the hat on her head. “Getting out of a taxi was quite entertaining,” she said.



McCana works as a software project manager in a company based across the road from the Ballybrit course. Before returning to Galway, she lived in Southampton, Paris, Taiwan and then mainland China.

She sourced her shoes in Taiwan. The lure of the west of Ireland brought her home. “I was a Galway girl before the Galway girl became famous,” she said.