Council must definitively end uncertainty around Parking Charges –  McGrath

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on Tipperary County Council to firmly rule out any further unilateral changes to the system of car parking charges in Clonmel Town.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after increases to the minimum charges were reversed following an outcry about how the change was implemented: “Increasing the minimum parking charge in Clonmel town was completely counterproductive and would not have assisted the town in any meaningful way at all. In point of fact such a move served to drive trade away from the town centre which is in such desperate need of increased consumer confidence.

“I also have very serious concerns about the increase in the amount of spaces that are to be designated parking charge areas. Is this really what Clonmel needs? Where is the evidence that it is going to improve the footfall in the town or improve trade conditions for local businesses? We have to remember that income received by Tipperary County Council in 2015 from Parking Fines/Charges was €3,122,425. This year the Council looks set to take in another 3 million from Parking Charges and Fines. We need to see some kind of justification for the scale of these fines and charges and an equally clear impact analysis from Tipperary County Council in terms of any negative impact this might be having on on the overall good of the town,” concluded Deputy McGrath.