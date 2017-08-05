KITE course in Knockanrawley, Tipperary town

Knockanrawley Resource Centre's KITE programme is recruiting for next September. The Knockanrawley Information and Training for Employment (KITE) course is aimed at those who are 18 to 35 and are on Social Welfare and would like a chance to get back into education. A range of subjects are covered such as Computers, digital media, cookery, gardening, health related fitness, maths and work experience.

If you would like to look at your options and a chance to start something new, KITE might be for you. Ring 062-52688 for more details. What is KITE? A chance to get your Leaving Certificate; open doors to apprenticeships and more; a step closer to getting a job.

This is a 9-month part time course from September to June on Mondays to Fridays (9.30am - 1.30am). Childcare supported.

Meanwhile, Knockanrawley Resource Centre are currently recruting for the “Getting Citizens on Line" programme. The next class will commence on Thursday, 7th September, 10am -12 noon.

The course will run over five Thursday mornings, including the 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th of September and Tuesday, the 3rd of October 2017.

This programme is free of charge and is aimed at beginners with the focus being on how to access the internet and send an email.

To book your place or for more information, contact Mary Moloney on 062 52688.