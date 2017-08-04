Call for new path on the Old Road in Cashel 

At the July meeting of the Cashel/Tipperary Municipal District Cllr Tom Wood called on the Roads Section of the Council to afford serious consideration to the construction of a new footpath on Cashel's Old Road.

In proposing the motion he said the road was a hive of activity on a daily basis and particularly when the local, Saint John the Baptist Primary School, was operating. He said that while the road was relatively wide the footpath was narrow and much of the surface was uneven forcing pedestrians and children walking to and from school to compete with passing traffic.

In response Councillor Wood was advised that, “the Municipal District will design and carry out a cost estimate for works in this area. It will then be considered for inclusion in the Capital Works Programme for the District.”

Manhole cover madness

Meanwhile Cllr Tom Wood also called for immediate action to be taked to remedy the problem of rattling manhole covers around the town. With reference to one on the road outside Halla na Feile and another at Moore Lane he said that people living and working in that area were been driven mad from the constant noise as hundreds of vehicles drove over them on a daily basis. Some residents were experiencing sleepless nights and the situation was now getting out of control, he concluded.