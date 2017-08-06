Tipperary Heartlands aims to promote mid-Tipp

Tipperary Heartland is the new name of a group of tourism promotion bodies in the mid-Tipperary area.

The aim of the body is to promote mid-Tipperary as a meaningful tourism destination with a surprising number of visitor attractions, offering a great variety of experiences for the tourist and local alike.

Tipperary Heartland represents the visitor attractions of Cabragh Wetlands, Cormackstown Heritage Centre, Farney Castle, Holycross Abbey, Lár na Páirce, Semple Stadium, The Source, Templemore Town Park, Upperchurch Upper Limits and Upperchurch Walking Trails.

A cursory look at these places will reveal the great variety of experiences available to the tourist, who visits mid-Tipperary.

These experiences range over nature, heritage, sport, religion, outdoor pursuits, etc.

The different visitor interests promote their own activities but also combine to advertise the area and reveal to the visitor that mid-Tipperary is a place worth visiting.

While promoting the area to the visitor, Tipperary Heartland would also like the people of the area to realise that they have a wonderful range of visitor attractions on their doorstep and that there is no great need to travel far to enjoy them.

In order to promote their aims and intentions, Tipperary Heartland, are running a duck race and bar-b-que in Jim o’ the Mill’s on Saturday August 26th. This is a family event and will begin about 7 pm with an entrance fee of €10.

The Irish Times recently named Jim o’ the Mill’s as the best pub in Ireland and anyone who attends on the night will get a feast of music, as well as the fun of a duck race, food and the experience of visiting a very special place.

Tipperary Heartland are extremely grateful to Jim Ryan for putting his premises at its disposal for this fund-raising event.