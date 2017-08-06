Fine Gael to hold Convention for perspective candidates in next election

The Fine Gael organisation in Tipperary has announced plans to hold a Declaration Convention for perspective candidates in the next general election.

The Declaration Convention will be held in The Ragg, Bouladuff, Thurles on Friday, September 15th next.

The objective of the Declaration Convention is to give perspective candidates the opportunity to address Fine Gael party members in Tipperary and outline their vision and commitment in seeking to be on the ticket for Fine Gael in the next general election.

Lucy McCormack, chairperson of the Fine Gael party in Tipperary is working with a strong group of FG members, chaired by Senator Jerry Buttimer, in planning a path forward for both the next local and general elections in Tipperary.

‘We are delighted that the date for the Declaration Convention has now been finalised for September, as we understand that many of our members are eager that we have suitable candidates identified well in advance of the next general election, whenever that may be. There has been a lot of activity within the Fine Gael membership since the last general election and we are delighted with the positive response to date from quality candidates who are seeking to represent the people of Tipperary on behalf of Fine Gael at the next general election’.

For candidates interested in the declaration convention they must be proposed and seconded (in writing) by two members of Fine Gael in Tipperary, with names submitted to Margaret Hogan, constituency secretary, on or before Friday September 8th. Following the candidate declarations on the night, members will be afforded the opportunity of a questions and answers session with the perspective candidates.

The Tipperary Declaration Convention is being held with support from Fine Gael headquarters.

As recently announced, the annual Fine Gael Parliamentary Party conference will be held in Clonmel on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th of September. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and a number of senior ministers and T.Ds will be in attendance at the Declaration Convention on Friday September 15th.

It is the intention of the Fine Gael organisation in Tipperary to hold the Selection Convention for the next general election in the coming months.

For further information please contact:

Mary Newman FG Tipperary Policy officer 0863844196 or

Lucy McCormack, FG Tipperary Chairperson 0876455366