Tipperary court: Nenagh man with 50 convictions man is 'heading towards' a prison sentence

A Nenagh man with 50 public order convictions has been warned by a judge that he could be facing jail.

Damien Fitzpatrick of 9 Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, pleaded to being drunk in public and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Sarsfield Street on July 7, 2017.

The court heard that the Gardai had been called to a disturbance and found Mr Fitzpatrick “highly intoxicated”.

Solicitor Liz McKeever, for Mr Fitzpatrick, said that her client was “well-known to the court. I know he has a bad record.”

However, it had been two years since his last conviction.

On the night in question, Mr Fitzpatrick had taken too much of his medication and got into an argument with his girlfriend.

“He has a history of mental health, alcohol and drug taking, but he is attending a counsellor,” said Ms McKeever

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath agreed that Mr Fitzpatrick had a bad record and warned: “He is heading towards a custodial sentence.”

However, she agreed to consider a Community Service Order and adjourned the matter to September 15.

Judge MacGrath indicated that she had 80 hours' community service in lieu of two months in jail in mind for Mr Fitzpatrick.