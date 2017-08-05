North Tipperary Show organisers keep an eye on the weather gods for Bank Holiday event

With the summer yet to arrive in Tipperary, the organisers of this year's North Tipperary Show will be keeping a good eye on the weather as they prepare for the annual event in Nenagh on Bank Holiday Monday, August 7.

“We are hoping the weather will be kind,” said show secretary Eavan Carmody

This year sees the show celebrate its 139th year and it has continued to expand over the years with many national qualifier competitions now taking place at Showgrounds on the Borrisokane road.

Ms Carmody told the Tipperary Star this week that she was still wading through the flood of entries for this year's show, and it was already looking like numbers were up on previous years.

This year's IFA stand will help raise funds for Embrace FARM, the group that supports farming families who have suffered a death or injury through a farm accident.

“Farm Safety is a serious concern for the IFA and the whole farming community. Already this year, 14 people have lost their lives in farm accidents. Countless more have been injured,” said IFA county chairman Tim Cullinan. Former Ireland and Munster rugby player John Hayes, who is an Ambassador for Embrace FARM, will be on the stand and all are welcome to meet the rugby great

Meanwhile, the show promises all the usual stands and exhibitions, with farm machinery, animal displays and judging and showjumping.

Among the attractions will be a mobile pet farm and a classic car display by Nenagh Classic Car Club, which is always a must for “petrol heads”.

For the more sedate, there will be horticultural displays and competitions, not to mention the highly contested baking competitions.

The final of Nenagh's Got Talent will take place in the afternoon as well judging in thet best dressed lady, gent and child events.

There will be a fun fair and bouncy castles to keep the young showgoers occupied.