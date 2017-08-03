Well known Tipperary Golf Club is placed on the market

One of Tipperary's best known Golf Club's has been placed on the market as a going concern.

Slievenamon Golf Club, situated in the scenic and picturesque surroundings of the Slievenamon mountain range just four miles from Fethard, has been put on the market by its owners, the Lalor family.

In a letter read out to the club committees last night the Lalors said they had made a family decision to put the Golf Club on the market as a going concern. As, they said, it will be sold as a golf club, this will not affect the course or membership. The family stated that they would be present for as long as needed to ensure a smooth handover.

The club officially opened in June of 1999 and was affiliated to the GUI in November of the same year. Since then it has been run principally by Margaret and Kevin Lalor and family, with Brendan Kenny long-time secretary at the club.



Slievenamon, which is popular with golfers from a wide radius, has a membership of close on 1,000. There is also a one-acre Ring Fort which has remained untouched and there is a preservation order on the 4th hole as it is a natural habitat for various wildlife.



The club has enjoyed much success over recent years and many of its members have received national and international plaudits. In 2016 two of its members Shane Kenny and Colin Allen made history when winning the Holmpatrick Cup for the second time and in doing so were crowned the All Ireland Champions for 2016. It was the first time in the 80 years history of the Holmpatrick Cup that a team had managed to retain the cup.