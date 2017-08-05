Wedding Bells in Two Mile Borris and Littleton

Congratulations to Yvonne and Michael

Congratulations and best wishes to Yvonne Maher Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris, daughter of Laurance and Josephine on her wedding to Michael Kennedy, Cormackstown, Holycross.

The wedding ceremony with Nuptial Blessing took place in Holycross Abbey on July 7th, followed by a reception in the County Arms Hotel Birr.

Celebrants Fr. Celsus Tierney and Fr. George Bourke. Chief Bridemaid Valerie Maher, Bridesmaids Emma and Clare Maher, Bestman Pierce Stakelum, Groommen Stephen Ryan and Thomas Dwan, Flower Girl Kate Carroll, Anna Hayden, Page Boy Odhran Doyle, A.J. Power, Readings Helana Doyle, Laura Maher, Offertory Gifts Josephine Maher, Eleanor Kennedy, Reflection Toby Kavanagh, Musicians Anne-Marie Dwan, Eva McNally, Ushers William Maher, Dylan Maher, Abi Power, Cian Campion.

We wish them many years of health and happiness.

Congratulations to Niamh and Aidan

Congratulations and best wishes also to Niamh Ryan, Ballydavid, Littleton, daughter of Donal and Margaret on her wedding recently to Aidan Boland, Silvermines.

The wedding ceremony with Neptial Bessing took place on Friday July 14th in St. James Church, Two Mile Borris followed by a reception in the Castleconnell Hotel, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick.

Celebrants Fr. Michael O'Meara, Fr Tom Fogarty. Bridesmaids Eileen Dunne, Siobhan Tobin, Vanessa Sheridan. Groomsmen Robbie Cremin, Gary Prout, Leo Quigley. Readers Aidan Ryan, Aoife Collery-Sheehan. Offertory Ann Boland, Margaret Ryan. Music Clare Quinn, Anne-Marie Dwan, Fiona O'Dwyer, Elaine Byrne, Linda Byran, Emily Sheary-Prout and Kevin Prout.

We wish them both many years of health and happiness.