Tipperary motorists urged to exercise additional caution over Bank Holiday weekend

The AA is calling on drivers to exercise additional caution while driving over the coming days, with an increase in the number of cars on Irish roads expected over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Following the death of a 16 year old on a Tipperary road last week his mother has appealed to motorists and passengers to wear their safety belts.

In addition to an increase in the number of cars on Irish roads, the motoring organisation is also urging motorists to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and pedestrians. With weather conditions expected to remain largely dry over the weekend it’s likely that the numbers of cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists on the roads will also increase over the coming days.

“For many of us the August Bank Holiday weekend will involve a weekend getaway or a lengthy drive across the country to visit friends or family. This will mean an increase in the number of cars on Irish roads firstly but also an increase in the number of drivers travelling on routes they don’t normally use so it’s highly important that all motorists exercise additional caution and allow extra travelling time when driving in the coming days, “Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated. “Depending on weather conditions it’s also highly likely that there will be a greater number of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists visible across the country this weekend. While keeping our roads safe is a duty we all share, motorists do share the greatest part of this responsibility and need to take additional care this weekend.”

The motoring organisation is also warning motorists of the dangers of drink driving ahead of the Bank Holiday.

Earlier this year an AA survey of over 3,000 motorists found that 8.29% of respondents had driven with alcohol in their system on an occasional basis. Meanwhile an additional 30.65% of those surveyed stated they had driven with alcohol in their system on a rare occasion.

“In recent years we have come a long way in tackling drink-driving, and reached a point where behaviours that were once common place on Irish roads are no longer tolerated by the vast majority. Unfortunately, for some reason when we come to a bank holiday we see people’s normal driving behaviour change and people who would normally never drink and drive somehow view the practice as suddenly excusable,”Faughnan added. “Whatever the time of year there is no excuse for driving while over the limit. People are entitled to enjoy their weekend but if that involves drinking then it’s important to leave the car at home.”