Tipperary roadworks: double yellow line snag raises further concerns over Borrisokane Main Street

The painting of double yellow lines in Borrisokane is the latest snag that may hit the reinstatement of the village's Main Street.

It is hoped to get the project signed off by the end of September, with work starting early 2018, but Nenagh MDC councillors have been told that the plan to paint the lines in the town was causing concern. However, the council is hoping the get acceptance on the issue.

“It's a major concern for those at the Nenagh end of town,” said Cllr Joe Hannigan. “There is a need for a car park. You are removing parking.”

He was supported by Cllr Ger Darcy, who said the council now had a “unique opportunity” to require land for a car park.

However, district manager Marcus O'Connor said he didn't' feel a car park was needed in Borrisokane.

“The car park couldn't be funded under the scheme, which is being carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, but we will look at the impact of the double yellow lines, “ he said.

Mr O'Connor rejected a claim by Cllr Hannigan that the town could lose up to 40 car parking spaces if double yellow lines were painted on the street.

"I can't waste money that could be used elsewhere," said Mr O'Connor.