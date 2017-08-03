Tragic Harry O'Connor (8) to be laid to rest today

The funeral of little Harry O'Connor who died tragically at the weekend in a boating accident in Boston is to take place later today.

Eight year old Harry O'Connor from Clonmel was a passenger on a 23-foot Four Winns Bowrider when the vessel capsized near the Hog Island channel, Massachusetts last week.

Harry was with his family on the Bowrider when it capsized, throwing all 12 passengers on board into the water. The Coast Guard and Buzzard's Bay Task Force rushed to the scene however Harry became trapped under the boat.

He was rescued from the water by professional diver Michael Margulis and taken by helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital. He Saturday he tragically lost his fight for life.

The family were originally from Poulnaganogue, Clonmel and moved to Sudbury Boston several years ago. Harry had previously attended Gaelscoil Cluain Meala and Montessori class at Clonmel Childcare.

Harry is survived by his parents Paudie O'Connor, Laura Lenehan, siblings Ellen, Charlie and Joe, grandparents Pat and Marie, Margaret and the late Johnny, aunts, uncles, his cousins and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Cianan's Church in Duleek, Co Meath. Requiem Mass on arrival at 11 o'clock and thereafter to Holy Cross Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Childrens Hospital.