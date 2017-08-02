Tipperary punter scoops €66,000 for €2 EuroMillions Bet
A Tipperary native is laughing all the way to the bank today after hitting the jackpot when they scooped €66,000 on Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw with
The customer placed just a €2 stake on the four numbers 21, 24, 29 and 30 to be drawn from the EuroMillions main draw on Tuesday. When all four numbers were drawn they defied odds of 33,000/1 and turned this Premier County punter’s €2 into a staggering €66,002.
Had the profitable punter chosen to do their lucky numbers in their local newsagents they would have walked away with the much smaller sum of €47.
