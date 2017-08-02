Templemore College establishes scholarship

Templemore College is delighted to announce the establishment of the Jerry O’Shea Scholarship for a number of PLC students in the College.

Jerry, who died earlier this year, was the husband of Bridget O’Shea (formerly Condon) who has been a teacher in Templemore College for many years.

The Jerry O’Shea Scholarship originated from Jerry’s passion for education and the conviction that education is not only indispensable when it comes to making a living, it is also vital regarding self esteem, free thinking, and being responsible for oneself as well as the well being of others.

This scholarship is testament to Jerry’s lifelong pursuit of knowledge and his belief that the only limitations in life are those we set for ourselves.

Bursary

Each Scholarship will provide a bursary of €500 on an annual basis to fund fees and other expenses associated with being a full-time student in Templemore College of Further Education.

For further information please contact the College by phone 0504 31007, or visit our website www.tcfe.ie