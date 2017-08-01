Shock at double tragedies in Glengoole and Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary
Glengoole and Ballingarry are both coming to terms with two tragedies which occurred over the weekend, within a 10-mile radius.
The deaths of Tom O’Dwyer and Michael Stapleton have stunned local close knit communities. The two men were familiar and popular faces in the locality.
Cllr Imelda Goldsboro knows both families and expressed her sympathies to them. “When news came out on Friday in Ballingarry, there was
The freak accident occurred in Ballintaggart on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border while Mr O'Dwyer was out walking with his daughter, a renowned show jumper, and their horse. Emergency services attended to Mr O'Dwyer but he was pronounced dead at the scene. There has been an outpouring of grief in Tipperary, Kilkenny and the horse training community since news broke yesterday of the tragic accident.
The news of Michael Stapleton’s death, on Sunday evening, brings a sense of shock and casts a dark cloud over this rural area. “It’s two families that are left without their loved ones, and it’s hard to comprehend,” said Cllr Goldsboro, who
As of
The man was arrested on Monday afternoon and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Thurles Garda Station.
“The Emergency Services in both cases have could come from a very bad situation,” added Cllr Goldsboro. been amazing, and the Guards, the outdoor staff, and to see how the rural communities are rallying behind both families, is something to be very proud, to see how much good
Michael Stapleton (68) is remembered as an outgoing and personable man who loved talking to people and he was well known in neighbouring villages. Michael’s brother Eugene died a few years ago just a short distance from the family home, and near the spot where Michael himself died. A local person rushed to his side and performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The area had to be preserved overnight so the forensic division could do their work, and carry out a search of the area.
“His sister lived in the area, and his two other brothers as well. And it’s very hard for them to come out and when they look left, they’ll see where one brother died, and when they look right, they’ll see where the other brother died,” said Cllr Goldsboro. “It’s very hard, it’s tragic, to see it happen only a few yards away from his front door.” This brings to five the number of people killed on Tipperary’s roads this year so far. “People are not slowing down. They are preoccupied on the roads, and rushing to work,” said Cllr Goldsboro.
Inspector Powell of Thurles Garda Station put out an appeal for information following the tragedy. A number of ambulances rushed to the scene, accompanied by Thurles Gardaí
The area of the crash is a country road with no footpath. Inspector Powell warned motorists and pedestrians to take special care on country roads during the fine weather. “Fortunately, the deaths in this Division are on the decrease compared to this time last year. We would ask that pedestrians and
Michael (predeceased by his father Billy and brother Eugene), is deeply mourned by his mother Mai, brothers Willie-Joe and Eamon, sister Anne, and extended family. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles, Wednesday, (August 2nd) from
Witnesses who can assist with the investigation of this fatal hit and run road traffic collision, to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Separately, eight-year-old Harry O'Connor from South Tipperary passed away on Saturday following a tragic boating accident in Boston last week. Harry was travelling with his family on a 23-foot Four Winns Bowrider when the vessel capsized near Hog Island channel on Wednesday last.
Harry had previously attended Gaelscoil Cluain Meala and Montessori at Clonmel Childcare. Prior to moving to the US, the O'Connor family were active members
