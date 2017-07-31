Breaking: man arrested for questioning concerning Glengoole 'hit & run' fatal crash in Co. Tipperary 

A man aged in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal collision at Glengoole, Thurles, yesterday (Sunday 30th July).

The man was arrested this afternoon (21/7/2017) and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Thurles Garda Station. The scene of the collision has been reopened to traffic. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

The name of the deceased man (68) has not been released to the public yet for operational reasons, and Gardaí are contacting his family members.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses or any person who can assist with the investigation of this fatal hit and run road traffic collision, to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.