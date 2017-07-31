Update - Glengoole Bachelor (68) dies in ‘hit & run’ crash near Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Thurles Gardaí have put out an appeal for information to track down the driver of a vehicle involved in a ‘hit & run’ collision which claimed the life of a local bachelor in Glengoole, near Thurles.



Gardaí in Thurles are investigating the fatal hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Poynestown, Glengoole, Thurles at about 10.20 p.m. last night (Sunday 30th July).



The name of the deceased man (68) has not been released to the public yet for operational reasons, and Gardaí are contacting his family members.



The crash victim was declared dead at the scene in the early hours of the morning, and all indications at this stage are that the deceased was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been on the Glengoole to Ballysloe road between 9pm and 10.45pm yesterday evening, and for members of the public who may have recording devices in their car, to contact the Station immediately.



“We are also specifically appealing to the driver to come forward, or a member of their family who may have information in relation to it, or notice that a driver has been acting suspiciously, or that there was damage done to a car, or that it’s been unaccounted for,” said Inspector Pádraic Powell of Thurles Garda Station, who held a media briefing in Thurles Garda Station this morning at 11.30am.



The body of the deceased remains at the scene, and the road has been closed between Ballysloe and Glengoole for technical examination and local diversions have been put in place.



The body is to be removed to Waterford Hospital this evening, where the State Pathologist will carry out a post-mortem examination. The man lived close to the area where he died, and has family members in the vicinity.



Inspector Powell said Gardaí were notified of the incident by a member of the public, who performed CPR on the man at the scene. A number of ambulances rushed to the scene, accompanied by Thurles Gardaí.



“The body was kept at the scene due to the fact that the forensic division would find it easier to work during the day time. And also, we wanted to carry out a search of the area,” said Inspector Powell.



The area of the crash is a country road with no footpath. Inspector Powell warned motorists and pedestrians to take special care on country roads during the fine weather. “Fortunately, the deaths in this Division are on the decrease compared to this time last year. We would ask that pedestrians and cyclists to wear yellow fluorescent jackets. We would ask drivers to reduce their speed, especially in rural areas,” he said.



Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for witnesses or any person who can assist with the investigation of this fatal hit and run road traffic collision, to contact them at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.