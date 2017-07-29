BREAKING: Man dies in Tipperary farm accident

A man has died following an accident in Ballingarry Co. Tipperary on Friday afternoon.

The man was fatally injured while out walking his horse on Friday afternoon when it is believed the animal kicked him in the head.

Emergency services attended to the man, aged in his fifties, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai attended the scene on Friday afternoon and a number of roads were closed while investigations were carried out.

The man's body was taken to University Waterford Hospital for a post mortem examination.

