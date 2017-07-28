St Vincent de Paul Style Night, Roscrea

A wonderful evening of high fashion at affordable prices took place in the Roscrea ‘Vincent’s’ Shop, Church Street, Roscrea on Thursday 20th July.

Master of Ceremonies on the night was Mid-West Regional Retail Manager Declan Byrne, who kept those in attendance enthralled with his expert commentary throughout. The event was attended by many of our friends and supporters and showcased the new Vincent’s ‘Retail Strategy Pricing Ranges’ available in all St Vincent de Paul shops nationally.

The evening was a huge success, the centrepiece being a fashion show with local Hair and Make Up experts Katie Spencer and Orla Guerin giving demonstrations and beauty tips on the night. Both Katie and Orla are newly qualified and we wish them well in their careers.

Modelling items from the new Value, Vincent’s and Elegance Ranges on the evening were Summer Wright, Rachel Carey, Brenda Wright, Marie Spencer, Nivard Coonan, Flan Maher and Mary O Sullivan. Your combined command of the red carpet and enthusiasm was inspiring to the large audience in attendance.

Raffle and spot prizes were kindly sponsored by the following local Roscrea businesses; Hennessey’s Pharmacy, Pauline’s Restaurant, SuperValu, Madden’s Pharmacy, Party Shop, Cathal Carey Butcher, Percival’s, Carry Out, Euro Giant, Tower Cleaners, Jades Hairdressers.

Proceeds of the Raffle totalled €283.20 will go towards the support given to the most vulnerable in our society by The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul through our local Roscrea Conference.

Among our many guests, supporters, friends and local conference members attending on the evening we were delighted to welcome National President Kieran Stafford, Regional Vice-President Paddy Carroll, North Tipperary President Mary O Sullivan and Roscrea Conference President Conti Cunningham. We appreciate all the support from our fantastic team of volunteers and friends but most importantly to each person who took the time to join us for this fun filled event. We look forward to our next event!