Appeal for information following vandalism in Fethard
Partying the night away
An appeal for information following an incidence of vandalism at the Augustinian Abbey graveyard in Fethard on last Friday night last has been made by local residents.
It is claimed that a group of youths, boys and girls, were partying on the grounds late at night and that this is becoming a worrying regular occurrence around Fethard and other towns in the County.
A caller to the Tipperary Star appealed to those with information in relation to such anti-social behaviour to contact An Garda Síochána at Fethard Garda Station on 052 6131202 or Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640.
