Tipperary burst pipe leaves several hundred on Galtee water scheme without supply

Several hundred households and businesses supplied by the Galtee water scheme are without water this Friday, July 29, due to a burst pipe.

Irish Water said that, due to the pipe burst, customers on the Galtee water supply scheme may be currently without water.

The areas affected will include: Bansha, Lisvarrinane, Aherlow, Ardane, New Inn, Knockgraffon, Emly, Lattin, Cullen, Banard, Ballydrehid, Rockwell, Cloonfinglass, Currana, Rossadrehid, Newtown, Golden, Kilross, Monard, Donaskeigh, Knockavilla, Cashel, Thomastown, Suirville, Clerihan and surrounding areas

The pipe is being worked on and Irish Water aim to restore supply as soon as possible.

Temporary water stations have been established at the following locations:

Kilross (outside the public house)

Emly (outside the school)

Cullen (at the crossroads)

Monard (at the school)



Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pipe.

Customers can contact itscustomer care helpline 24/7 on 1850-278278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.