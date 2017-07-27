Gortnahoe annual Grange Walk

This year’s annual Walk takes place at the same venue in Grange on Friday 28th July 2017. The Walk will commence at 7:00, followed by refreshments at Josephine’s Hogans in Grange.

The committee are delighted that they will have the Liam McCarthy all Ireland Senior Hurling Cup on Display prior to the commencement of the Walk. We look forward to much support from the Parish and neighbouring Parishes on the night.