Tipperary Bikers take part in Milford Hospice Bike Run

Last year 36 motor cyclists took off from Templemore on a “Bike Run” en route to Milford Hospice following a huge local effort in fundraising.

On arrival the chief organiser of the event Thomas Collins presented a cheque for €2,796.65. The previous year a sum of €2,005 was presented.

This year on Sunday August 27th at 10am Thomas and his biker friends will gather at Eamonn Grey’s for the 2017 Run - refreshments will be available before the ‘off’.

Come along on the morning, bring a friend and support the Bikers and this most worthy cause.

Do you know that Milford Hospice Services are available at no direct cost to patients and families? Serving the people of Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. To maintain quality services and facilities Milford House rely greatly on our fundraising events. Milford are currently in the process of building a new state of the art Hospice. For further information on the Bike Run, contact Thomas Collins or Eamonn Grey.