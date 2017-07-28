St Joseph's Primary School, Templemore, bids farewell to colleagues

June 29th was certainly a significant day in St. Joseph’s Primary School. Not only had the long anticipated summer holidays arrived but it also marked the retirement of three of our staff members, colleagues and friends, teacher Margaret Greed, SNA Mary Kilroy and caretaker Colman Molloy.

Mrs Margaret Greed has taught at St. Joseph’s since 1978. A caring and kind teacher and work colleague, she has enriched the lives of scores of children who were lucky enough to have been taught by her during her career.

Mary Kilroy has worked as an SNA in St. Joseph’s for the past 16 years and always worked diligently to ensure the children in her care reached their potential as well as being a mother figure to the whole school community.

Colman Molloy was our dedicated and hardworking caretaker for past 6 years. Ever the perfectionist, Colman took great pride in his work and always had St. Joseph’s in pristine condition inside and out.

Retirement Mass

A special retirement mass and celebration to mark the occasion was held on June 15th where representatives from the pupils, staff, Board of Management and Parent Association made presentations to the retirees in acknowledgement of their hard work and dedication to the school.

Stories were told and there was lots of reminiscing and chatting with friends and colleagues, old and new.

St. Joseph’s is certainly a better place for having these 3 wonderful people on our staff over the years and wish them many years of good health and happiness in their respective retirements.