Water supply in Tipperary is being drought monitored amid concerns

One water supply in County Tipperary is currently being monitored as fears mount over levels in more than 50 parts of the country.

There are concerns that Irish Water could be forced to restrict supplies as a lack of rainfall over the winter and spring has resulted in the amount of water stored in reservoirs falling to low levels.

Regional towns and parts of Dublin city are at risk of cut-offs being imposed.

Levels are being monitored across 46 water supply zones in 15 counties, including one in Tipperary, with restrictions already in place on Inis Oirr and conservation measures in place in parts of Galway and Donegal.

Irish Water says it is closely monitoring the situation and has urged people not to stockpile water.

The location of the Tipperary supply which is being drought monitored has not been released.