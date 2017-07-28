Mid Tipperary Hillwalkers

Last Friday our evening walk series continued and despite the rain and fog.

Twelve turned out for our visit to the Devil’s Bit. While views were none, the fog in the forest created its own admiration and certainly topic of conversation. An enjoyable evening was had by all, followed by lovely refreshments in the Templemore Arms, thank you.

This Friday, 28 July, we are off to the Silvermines Ridge, leaving Slievenamon Road carpark, Thurles, at 6.30pm sharp, with a secondary pick-up point outside Young’s of Latteragh at 6.50pm. We look forward to seeing you there; as usual, sturdy boots, rain jacket, sticks and snack recommended. For details please contact Tina Bourke at 086 3565134.

Last Sunday Ollie Walsh led a very exciting A walk on a mazy circuit of the East Galtees. For this Sunday’s activities, check the website later in the week.

This Thursday, we visit Pollnagollum Cave in the Burren again as not all members could come last day. Next Tuesday rock-climbing in Ballykeefe continues, departing from opposite the Horse and Jockey Hotel at 6.15pm.

Reports from Austria are that Winnie Flynn and Bridget Browne have summited at least five 4,000m peaks on their odyssey in the Alps, despite some long days and difficult conditions. Well done. We look forward to a full report when they return next week.

