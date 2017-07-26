Huge crowds expected to pay tribute to Cahir mother Tara Shine who passed away

Huge crowds are expected to gather today in Costigan's Funeral Home in Cahir to pay their respects to a brave Cahir mother who lost her battle on Monday last to stage three breast cancer

Tara Shine's remains will repose at Costigan's Funeral Home from 5-8pm before arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for funeral mass on Thursday morning at 11am. Mass will be followed by a 2pm cremation service at The Island Crematorium in Cork.

Tara was beloved mother of Eoin, daughter of Eamon and Maria, and sister of Rebecca and Dearbhaile.

She is also mourned by her grandmother Phyl, partner James, uncles, aunts, special cousins Jennifer, Natasha and Maria, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Tara, was assistant coach to Cahir Park AFC’s under 12 B team the previous season,

The community in Cahir is in deep shock and mourning following Tara’s untimely passing.

Paying tribute to Tara Cahir Park AFT wrote on their Facebook page, “It is with deep sadness we learned this evening of the untimely passing of our dear friend, club member and coach Tara Shine after a very brave battle against illness which she fought to the very end. Tara was a shining light who had a smile for everyone and will be sadly missed. We express our sincere sympathy to her son Eoin and the Shine family. Rest In Peace Tara xx,”