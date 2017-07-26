Archbishop to lead Famine 1848 Walk in Ballingarry

The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Dr Kieran O’Reilly, is to lead this year’s Famine 1848 Walk in Ballingarry.

The Walk takes places on Saturday, 29 July at 3pm and commemorates all those who suffered during the Great Famine. It also remembers the attempt by William Smith O’Brien, M.P., to stage a moral force revolution in 1848 in Ballingarry in response to the Famine.

The Walk starts at the Young Ireland 1848 and National Flag monument in the village of The Commons and finishes at Famine Warhouse 1848, the OPW national heritage site and visitor attraction and covers a mile and a half of gently ascending ground and usually takes about forty-five minutes to complete.

Those who do not feel like walking or are unable to walk are welcome to come and participate at the house museum, an important site in Irish national history.

We extend a warm welcome to our walk leader Archbishop O’Reilly who is well placed to speak on the theme of famine, emigration and refugees in the contemporary world as he is a member of the Society of African Missions. He will deliver the Walk leader’s speech at the end of the Walk.

There is an audio-visual room and a tea-room where light refreshments will be served after the walk which takes place every year, rain or shine, on the last Saturday in July and attracts local, national and international visitors every year. Participants are advised to be prepared for changeable Irish weather conditions and to bring both a sun hat and an umbrella.

On Sunday aftenoon, 30th July, in the tea room, there will be music and readings of prose and poetry on the Famine and Young Ireland. The music will be by Ballingarry’s contemporary trad group, the ‘Mangled Badgers’. There will also be guided tours.

The state National Famine Commemoration will take place at Famine Warhouse 1848 on 30th September this year. We will have more details on that event in the coming months.

Those travelling to The Commons for the walk please be advised there is short detour due to a road clousure on the R691 from its junction with the L2201 at Knockabritta to its junction with the L2207 at Ballincurry (on the Killenaule to Ballingarry road, from Delany's Cross to Ballincurry) so please allow extra time for your journey.