Tipperary paramedic 'abandoned' by colleague in the midlands

The National Ambulance Service has confirmed that a paramedic was left stranded at a filling station in the midlands at the weekend after a “disagreement” with a colleague.

A North Tipperary crew were 100km from their base nearing the end of their shift, and the abandoned paramedic had repeatedly expressed concern about his partner's driving.

The Journal.ie are reporting that the driving paramedic pulled off the motorway and into a filling station in Portlaoise and dropped their colleague off before driving away again.

After informing the staff at the ambulance control centre, an ambulance was dispatched from Roscrea in Tipperary to collect the stranded paramedic.



North Tipperary was therefore said to have been left with a diminished service for several hours.

The Roscrea crew brought the paramedic 50km from Portlaoise to Urlingford on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border before another ambulance service member, believed to have been off duty at the time, collected the paramedic in Urlingford and drove him to Clonmel a further 60km away.

The National Ambulance Service has confirmed the incident.