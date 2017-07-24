Over €2.6m worth of Tipperary properties up for Allsop Auction

Property in Tipperary, with an estimated guide price of €2,645,000 is set to go under the hammer in this week's online Allsop Auction.

Among the investment opportunities included in Thursday's sale is a detached six bedroom house, a restaurant and a bank under lease to AIB in Thurles.

A mixed use investment at 1 Old Baker Street, Thurles comprising a ground floor restaurant, first floor restaurant and two first floor apartments carries a guide price of €370,000.

Elsewhere in Thurles, the AIB bank at 14 Liberty Square, comes with a guide price of €2,050,000 and includes a ground floor retail banking hall with offices overhead. The property is currently let to Allied Irish Banks PLC with a rent reserve of €215,000 per annum.

A detached six bedroom house in Ballinderry requires completion works and sits on 1.11 acres with a reserve range of €185,000 - €195,000 while a ground floor one bedroom apartment at Bank Place, Clonmel carries a minimum reserve of €20,000.

Seven commercial and residential Tipperary properties, including a 22 acre parcel of land in Cashel and a nursing home in Fethard, were sold for over €1.2m at last month's Allsop Auction