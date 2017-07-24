Refresh Thurles Award for 'Best Presented Shopfront'

Last year Thurles lost one of its most popular people. Kathleen Wright, a supervisor with Templemore Thurles Municipal District made a big contribution to the appearance and vitality of Thurles.

Kathleen was always a pleasure to meet and sure to be smiling.

To celebrate her memory we have commissioned a special award to be known as The Kathleen Wright Memorial Perpetual Trophy. This will be awarded annually to the best presented business in Thurles. Refresh Thurles is grateful that Kathleen’s family approve of this gesture in her memory.

As this is the inaugural year, we decided that all premises are automatically entered in the competition. Our judge will announce the winner on September 1st in conjunction with the results of the Community Estates and Streetscape Competition for 2017. There are many very attractive and well-presented premises in Thurles. Factors to be considered in judging include the following:

Cleanliness, Bin/Litter outside, Paint condition, Signage, Lighting/fixtures, Street Furniture, Window Displays, Flowers, Accessibility, Braille/Irish Language, Security Features, Business Hours Displayed, Canopy.

This is an opportunity for the business operator to step outside and view the premises from the perspective of the visitor/potential shopper. An attractive store front invites customers to visit. Dirty windows/cobwebs/dirt on the woodwork don’t look so appealing. We also acknowledge that the property owner has a contribution to make in co-operation with the business operator where such situations exist.

Taking a few moments each morning to dust down and sweep in front of your premises will make a big difference! Fresh paint can revitalise a store front.

Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council provided funds this year for a Town Enhancement Scheme (closing date was June 30th). We look forward to this scheme again next year and encourage you to make an application for funds towards improving your premises.

For any enquiries please contact Refresh Thurles at 087 270 1689, email refreshthurles@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page Refresh Thurles. Volunteers always welcome for painting, sweeping, weeding, planting and graffiti removal etc