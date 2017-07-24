Tipperary runners urged to join the Runway Run to honour the memory of Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick

An airport runway is not the typical place to find runners but for a brief time on Saturday September 16th, the runway at Waterford Airport will be teeming with precisely such people for The Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run. The run is a 5k run for charity on the runway used by Dara for ten years while based with Rescue 117 at Waterford Airport.

Many people in Waterford and the Southeast Region fondly remember Dara, so we couldn’t think of a better way to honour her memory as well as doing something very positive for charity. Dara made a big impact on this community and we want to make sure her memory lives on. The two charities are Touching Hearts and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association.

Speaking at the launch and opening of registration for the run, one of the event’s organisers Ray Leahy said, “This is a unique opportunity for people to honour Dara's memory whilst also supporting local charities. It will be difficult and very emotional to run past the Coast Guard base used by Dara and out on to the runway.”

Niamh Fitzpatrick said: “Myself and my two sisters will be running the race and we really would love it to be a good turnout both for Dara’s memory and because proceeds go to two great causes – a children’s charity in Waterford Touching Hearts and South Eastern Mountain Rescue. Dara loved Waterford and the area held a special place in her heart. In her work with Rescue 117 she flew over the skies of all of Ireland, but mostly over the South East. So choosing two charities from this area would mean so much to Dara. During her life she helped both children in need and also people who needed rescuing from the mountains of Ireland, so it is fitting that she continues to do so even now."

The organisers also wanted to acknowledge and thank the great support of Waterford Airport, Irish Coast Guard, CHC Ireland and Waterford Airport Business Park.

Participants can register and find more information at dfrun.ie. The number of participants will be limited and those interested are advised to register early to avoid disappointment.

If you can’t join us but wish to donate, you can do so at dfrun.ie.

For further information go to dfrun.ie.