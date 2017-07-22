Tipperary pilot Daniel F Carey of American Airlines takes on Qatar Airways over 'grandmother' comments

The president of the Allied Pilots Association , Daniel F Carey, who has Tipperary links, is hoping to make Qatar gently weep with his riposte to comments by the head of Qatar Airways about cabin crew on US airlines.

In a full page advert is this Saturday's Irish Times, titled Who Hates Grandmothers? Mr Carey, whose family hail from Ballyporeen, says that apparently the head of Qatar Airways, Sheik Akbar Al Baker does following comments he made at the the launch of the airline's new Dublin to Doha route. Sheik Baker is reported to have told guests that cabin crews on US airlines are "grandmothers" and characterised US carriers as "crap".

"I have news for Mr Al Baker: We love grandmothers, and we're proud of our co-workers' skill and experience. We rely on it every day on flights across the globe," says Mr Carey, who flies for American Airlines.

"By the way, we also love grandfathers, sons, daughters, nieces, nephews . . . Well, you get the idea," Mr Carey finishes.

Capt Carey was born in Rockville Centre, New York, as the youngest of James and Dorothy Carey’s seven children. His father was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II and a TWA captain from 1945 to 1975. His brother, Philip, retired from American Airlines in 2015 as a 757 captain.

He grew up in Levittown, New York, and graduated from South Side High School in Rockville Centre before completing the professional pilot programme at Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona. He also completed a Negotiation Master Class jointly offered by Harvard and MIT while serving on the Negotiating Committee in 1998.

When he’s not working, Capt Carey splits his time between Ballyporeen and Rockville Centre, where his wife, Alison, manages a dance studio.

The couple have three daughters. Jenna is the marketing director for a fitness clothing company; Jamie manages a catering company; and Clare is a senior at the University of Arizona.

Capt Carey is based at LaGuardia Airport, where he pilots the Boeing 777 on international routes.

As president of the Allied Pilots Association, he represents 15,000 pilots in American Airlines.