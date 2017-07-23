Cill Shléibhe CCÉ Templemore

A very successful traditional Irish music camp was held in Killea recently. It was hosted by the local Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann branch and mentored by Waterford musicians Clara and Laura Mannion. A great night was had recently in Tom Mahers Inn where branch musicians and dancers entertained overseas visitors on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Eltex.

A busy month lies ahead for members of the branch - on Wed 26th July branch members will entertain the Active Retirement Group in Clonmore on their return from their annual day out….always a lovely night.

On Fri 28th July many members will perform with the “In Tune for Life Orchestra” in a charity concert in aid of Suaimhneas to be held in St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh. This will be a great event featuring Eurovision singer Eimear Quinn and The Silvermines Folk Choir. Tickets available from the branch.

Finally on Monday 14th August branch members will perform at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil at a concert to be held in Ennis. Tickets can be purchased online from the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann website.

Music classes will be starting up again in September. For details please contact Róisín Barrett (087) 8119438 or check out the branch facebook page.

Cill Shléibhe CCÉ would like to wish the very best of luck to all branch members taking part in the Munster Fleadh Cheoil this weekend being held in Cork City.