Building bridges in Barnane NS, Templemore

Past pupils Jim Kenehan and Noel Kenehan travelled back to Barnane in Co Tipperary from Intel in Kildare and Errikson in the U.S.A. to build bridges for Engineering Week with the pupils of Barnane School.

Both engineers spoke knowledgeably to the pupils about their schooldays in Barnane N.S. and about employment in engineering.

The challenge the children then undertook was to build a bridge with a span of 60cm that would allow a toy car to travel across. Materials they could use included some string, paperclips, blue tac and lollipop sticks.

Six marvellous feats of engineering were constructed and the winning bridge was designed and built by Tara Hoare, Molly Meagher, Emma Ryan Rock, Erica Mullen and Taylor Dowling.